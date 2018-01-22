The "Mixed-Mode Enterprise Resource Planning RFP Template" report from Technology Evaluation Centers has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Mixed-Mode Enterprise Resource Planning RFI/RFP Template lists and describes 3872 features and functions found in Mixed-Mode Enterprise Resource Planning software solutions. This Mixed-Mode Enterprise Resource Planning Template can help you save time, control costs, and communicate clearly with vendors at nearly every stage of your Mixed-Mode Enterprise Resource Planning software selection projects.

Features and functions included in this Mixed-Mode Enterprise Resource Planning Template:

Financials

Human Resources

Discrete Manufacturing Management

Process Manufacturing Management

Inventory Management

Purchasing Management

Quality Management

Sales Management

Product Technology

This functional and technical requirement set template covers industry-standard functional criteria of Mixed-Mode Enterprise Resource Planning that can help you easily gather and prioritize your business needs in a simple and categorized excel document. More than a RFP template, it is a working document that serves as a knowledge base reference throughout the life-span of your Mixed-Mode Enterprise Resource Planning software project.

Use this template to gather your Mixed-Mode Enterprise Resource Planning requirements, build RFIs and RFPs, and track the progress of your software implementation.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5nbhhv/2018_mixedmode?w=4.

