The "Mixed-Mode Enterprise Resource Planning RFP Template" report from Technology Evaluation Centers has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Mixed-Mode Enterprise Resource Planning RFI/RFP Template lists and describes 3872 features and functions found in Mixed-Mode Enterprise Resource Planning software solutions. This Mixed-Mode Enterprise Resource Planning Template can help you save time, control costs, and communicate clearly with vendors at nearly every stage of your Mixed-Mode Enterprise Resource Planning software selection projects.
Features and functions included in this Mixed-Mode Enterprise Resource Planning Template:
Financials
Human Resources
Discrete Manufacturing Management
Process Manufacturing Management
Inventory Management
Purchasing Management
Quality Management
Sales Management
Product Technology
This functional and technical requirement set template covers industry-standard functional criteria of Mixed-Mode Enterprise Resource Planning that can help you easily gather and prioritize your business needs in a simple and categorized excel document. More than a RFP template, it is a working document that serves as a knowledge base reference throughout the life-span of your Mixed-Mode Enterprise Resource Planning software project.
Use this template to gather your Mixed-Mode Enterprise Resource Planning requirements, build RFIs and RFPs, and track the progress of your software implementation.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5nbhhv/2018_mixedmode?w=4.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180122006105/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Software, Information Management