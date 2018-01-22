Electrical SCADA Market Worth 3.29 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, January 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Electrical SCADA Market by Architecture (Hardware, Software, and Services), Component (Master Terminal unit, Remote Terminal unit, Human Machine Interface), Application (Generation, Transmission, and Distribution), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 2.29 Billion in 2017 to USD 3.29 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.48%, during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to factors such as increased investments in electrical networks and government initiatives toward the adoption of industrial automation.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 63 market data Tables and 36 Figures spread through 137 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Electrical SCADA Market - Global Forecast to 2022"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/electrical-scada-market-250093732.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

The hardware segment is expected to hold the largest share of the Electrical SCADA Market, by architecture, during the forecast period

The hardware segment led the Electrical SCADA Market in 2016 and is expected to grow at a decent pace during the forecast period. A rapid growth in North America is driven by rising investments focused on automated devices in the power sector, which is the main reason for a large market share held by the segment.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=250093732

The master terminal unit segment is expected to be the largest segment of the Electrical SCADA Market, by component in 2017

MTU is expected to be the largest segment in the Electrical SCADA Market, by component, in 2017. MTU basically operates as a master controller and hence it is one of the most important components for remote monitoring. Countries such as India, China, and Germany are showing a rapid growth in the MTU segment due to recent developments of generation plants and increase in the dependency on renewable sources in remote areas.

North America: The leading regional market in electrical SCADA

In this report, the Electrical SCADA Market has been analyzed with respect to five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is the largest and one of the most advanced markets for electrical SCADA. The increasing adoption of investments by Transmission System Operators (TSOs) and Distribution System Operators (DSOs) in electrical networks and a strong presence of prominent SCADA suppliers, especially in the US and Canada, drive the market growth in the region.

Make an Inquiry @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=250093732

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the Electrical SCADA Market. These players include ABB (Switzerland), Schneider (France), Rockwell Automation (US), Yokogawa (Japan), Honeywell (US), Siemens (Germany), Larsen & Toubro (India), Mitsubishi (Japan), Emerson (US), Open system International (US), Advanced Control System (US), and Bentek Systems (Canada). These players adopted various strategies such as new product launches, contracts & agreements, and investments and expansions, to increase their global presence and market share.

Browse Related Reports:

SCADA Oil & Gas Market by System Architecture (Hardware Components, Software Solutions (Cloud Based & Others), and Services), Value Stream (Upstream, Midstream, and Downstream), and by Region - Trends and Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/oil-gas-scada-market-4710202.html

Utility Asset Management Market by Application (Transformer, Sub-Station, Transmission & Distribution Lines), Component (Hardware, Software), Utility Type (Public Utility, Private Utility), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/utility-asset-management-market-218324969.html

Subscribe Reports from Energy & Power Domain @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/energy-and-power

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets