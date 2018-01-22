The "PLM for the Fashion Industry RFP Template" report from Technology Evaluation Centers has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The PLM for the Fashion Industry RFI/RFP Template lists and describes 1631 features and functions found in PLM for the Fashion Industry software solutions. This PLM for the Fashion Industry Template can help you save time, control costs, and communicate clearly with vendors at nearly every stage of your PLM for the Fashion Industry software selection projects.
Features and functions included in this PLM for the Fashion Industry Template:
Line Planning and Calendar Management
Concept Development
Design and Product Development
Sourcing and Supply Chain Collaboration
Manufacturing Process Management (MPM)
Product Quality Management
Visual Merchandising
Supporting Technology
Application Technology
This functional and technical requirement set template covers industry-standard functional criteria of PLM for the Fashion Industry that can help you easily gather and prioritize your business needs in a simple and categorized excel document. More than a RFP template, it is a working document that serves as a knowledge base reference throughout the life-span of your PLM for the Fashion Industry software project.
Use this template to gather your PLM for the Fashion Industry requirements, build RFIs and RFPs, and track the progress of your software implementation.
