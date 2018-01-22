The "PLM for the Fashion Industry RFP Template" report from Technology Evaluation Centers has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The PLM for the Fashion Industry RFI/RFP Template lists and describes 1631 features and functions found in PLM for the Fashion Industry software solutions. This PLM for the Fashion Industry Template can help you save time, control costs, and communicate clearly with vendors at nearly every stage of your PLM for the Fashion Industry software selection projects.

Features and functions included in this PLM for the Fashion Industry Template:

Line Planning and Calendar Management

Concept Development

Design and Product Development

Sourcing and Supply Chain Collaboration

Manufacturing Process Management (MPM)

Product Quality Management

Visual Merchandising

Supporting Technology

Application Technology

This functional and technical requirement set template covers industry-standard functional criteria of PLM for the Fashion Industry that can help you easily gather and prioritize your business needs in a simple and categorized excel document. More than a RFP template, it is a working document that serves as a knowledge base reference throughout the life-span of your PLM for the Fashion Industry software project.

Use this template to gather your PLM for the Fashion Industry requirements, build RFIs and RFPs, and track the progress of your software implementation.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jfd8s2/2018_plm_for_the?w=4.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180122006110/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Software