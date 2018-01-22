Last year's result surpassed by more than 1 GW the results registered in 2015 and 2016, when the combined capacity of this market segment reached 4.4 GW and 4.3 GW, respectively.

A total of 5.4 GW of PPAs between private companies and renewable energy power generation asset owners was signed last year, according to the report Corporate Energy Market Outlook from Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF).

Last year's result, BNEF stressed, surpassed that of record year 2015, in which private PPAs for renewables at global level reached 4.4 GW, and that of the previous year, in which a combined capacity of 4.3 GW was contracted.

Deals in 2017 relate to 43 corporations in 10 countries. Last year's largest PPA market was the United States which grew by 19% year-on-year with around 2.8 ...

