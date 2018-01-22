The Diverse Income Trust plc



It is announced that at the close of business on 19 January 2018, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc, managed by Miton Asset Management Limited, is:



With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:



Including current period revenue to 19 January 2018 104.10p per ordinary share



Excluding current period revenue102.74p per ordinary share







22 January 2018



Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45