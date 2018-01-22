

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump's call on Republican lawmakers to go for the so-called 'nuclear-option' to reopen the government has met with strong criticism.



Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin slammed the suggestion, saying that it will be lack of respect to the minority in the Senate.



'I can tell you that would be the end of the Senate as it was originally devised and created going back to our Founding Fathers,' Durbin said on ABC's 'This Week.'



US lawmakers on both sides of the aisle failed to reach an agreement on ending a government shutdown before the start of the working week despite marathon negotiations.



A crunch vote in the Senate has been pushed back for another 11 hours, and re-scheduled for 12 noon Monday.



'Great to see how hard Republicans are fighting for our military and safety at the border. The Democrats just want illegal immigrants to pour into our nation unchecked. If stalemate continues, Republicans should go to 51 per cent (nuclear-option) and vote on real, long-term budget, no CR's!' Trump said on Twitter.



Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is against using the 'nuclear option' to end a budget stalemate, and said the Republicans are unlikely to opt for it.



Rarely used in US Congressional proceedings, the so-called nuclear option means changing Senate voting rules to bypass a filibuster by the minority party.



The nuclear option, also known as constitutional option, requires only a simple majority in the 100-member Senate as against 60 votes to pass a legislation required to fund the expenses of the federal government.



The government shutdown, the first in five years, has forced around 80,000 government workers to be placed on temporarily leave.



