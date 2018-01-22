MORSCO, Inc.: MORSCO Names Andrew Pacifico VP, Mergers & Acquisitions and Strategic Initiatives

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2018 / MORSCO, Inc., a Fort Worth, Texas-based distributor of commercial and residential plumbing products; heating and cooling equipment (HVAC); pipe, valves and fittings (PVF); and underground utility products, has named mergers and acquisitions (M&A) specialist Andrew Pacifico Vice President, M&A and Strategic Initiatives.

Pacifico joined MORSCO in 2012 as a Corporate Development Associate. He was then named Director of Corporate Development & Strategy, responsible for all financial, legal, operational and integration activities of 13 acquisitions during his tenure. He became Vice President of Strategic Initiatives in 2016, responsible for MORSCO's overall operational and financial strategy and execution.

"In 2017, MORSCO focused our efforts on aligning our business to support future growth across the organization and we've made significant progress, particularity with our IT infrastructure and Online Solutions e-commerce initiative," said Chip Hornsby, MORSCO CEO. "As we begin 2018, we will return to growth mode and look to acquire additional businesses that align with MORSCO's long-term strategy. There is not a more qualified person to lead these efforts than Andrew, who will work closely with MORSCO senior leadership to identify future expansion opportunities."

Pacifico holds a Master's Degree from Columbia University and a BA from Rice University. He started his career in M&A Investment Banking with JPMorgan and Barclays. Pacifico will continue to be based in MORSCO's Support Center in Fort Worth.

About MORSCO

MORSCO is a leading U.S. distributor of commercial and residential plumbing, waterworks and HVAC supplies. The company was founded in Fort Worth, Texas, and is now one of the fastest growing in its market. MORSCO is a private company sponsored by Advent International and led by a team of industry veterans. The MORSCO family of brands consists of Express Pipe & Supply Co. (CA); Farnsworth Wholesale Supply (AZ); Morrison Supply Company (TX, OK, NM, KS); Murray Supply Company (NC, SC, VA); Wholesale Specialties (CO), DeVore & Johnson (GA); Fortiline Waterworks (AL, AZ, FL, GA, KS, KY, NC, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, VA) and MORSCO's premier showroom offering in these markets, Expressions Home Gallery. For additional information regarding MORSCO or any of its brands, please visit www.MorscoUSA.com.

About Advent International

Founded in 1984, Advent International is one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors. The firm has invested in more than 315 private equity transactions in 40 countries and as of June 30, 2016, had $40 billion in assets under management. With offices on four continents, Advent has established a globally integrated team of over 190 investment professionals across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. The firm focuses on investments in five core sectors, including business and financial services; healthcare; industrial; retail, consumer and leisure; and technology, media and telecom. After more than 30 years dedicated to international investing, Advent remains committed to partnering with management teams to deliver sustained revenue and earnings growth for its portfolio companies. For more information, visit www.adventinternational.com.

CONTACT:

Cathy Hein, Director, Strategic Communications & Branding

704-788-9806

cthein@morsco.com

SOURCE: MORSCO, Inc.