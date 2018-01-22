Yours.org Bitcoin-Based Social Network Raises $1.5M in Funding Round Led by Bitmain, nChain

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Yours.org, the app that makes it easy to earn Bitcoin for good content, has closed its $1.5 M Series A led by Bitmain and nChain to bring Bitcoin to a global audience. Since its launch in August 2017, Yours.org has seen explosive 20% weekly growth. Users earn and pay with Bitcoin micropayments for high quality content about any subject. Because of its user-friendly interface, Yours.org has enabled anyone to start earning, spending and saving Bitcoin today.

Based on Bitcoin Cash (BCH), the fork of Bitcoin designed to scale to a global audience, Yours.org is the first consumer app to integrate a non-custodial Bitcoin wallet with a social content app. Users have had success earning Bitcoin with a broad range of content types, with everything from cartoons, to non-fiction books, to short stories, to cryptocurrency trading advice.

"Yours.org has the potential to bring Bitcoin to everyone in the world," said Ryan X. Charles, CEO of Yours.org. "Because we have focused on making Bitcoin so easy to use, even the most casual users are able to send and receive Bitcoin. Anyone, anywhere can start earning money for the things they love to do. The potential to change the way social media works and to improve the quality of content on the internet is enormous."

"We believe Yours.org is a WIN. Its user-friendly product demonstrates Bitcoin Cash can be easily used to send and receive money at almost zero cost to anyone in the world," says nChain Group CEO Jimmy Nguyen. "Through our new investment entity, nChain Reaction, we will financially support companies with great products and applications using BCH as peer-to-peer electronic cash, and provide further benefits from nChain's research and intellectual property. Having been impressed from day one with Yours.org's co-founders Ryan X. Charles and Clemens Ley, we are thrilled that Yours.org is nChain Reaction's first investment, and also honored that we can join Bitmain in supporting these visionary entrepreneurs. This is the first of many sparks to ignite a chain reaction for global Bitcoin Cash adoption."

Yours.org is using its new capital to fund a team of the best engineers and growth experts in the world. Job seekers who believe in the mission of getting people paid for the work they do on social media, improving the quality of content on the internet, and making Bitcoin mainstream are invited to email jobs@yours.org. Yours.org is based in San Francisco, CA.

