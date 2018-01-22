Fan Favorite Bill Skarsgård is No. 1 Breakout Star of 2017 and It is the No. 1 Movie of 2017 as Determined by IMDbPro Data on the Page Views of IMDb's More Than 250 Million Monthly Visitors Worldwide

Previous IMDb STARmeter Award Recipients Include Sam Rockwell, Tatiana Maslany, Brie Larson, Felicity Jones, Peter Dinklage and Miles Teller

Col Needham, Founder and CEO of IMDb, the world's most popular and authoritative source for movie, TV and celebrity content, presented Bill Skarsgård (It, Castle Rock) with the IMDb "Fan Favorite" STARmeter Award today in The IMDb Studio at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. Bill Skarsgård was recently named IMDb's No. 1 Breakout Star and No. 5 Top Star of 2017, and his film It ranked No. 1 on IMDb's Top 10 Movies of 2017 list as determined by IMDbPro STARmeter and MOVIEmeter rankings, which are based on the actual page views of IMDb's more than 250 million monthly unique visitors. Skarsgård stars in Assassination Nation, which makes its world premiere in the Midnight section of the Sundance Film Festival tonight.

"I'm very glad fans weren't scared off by my portrayal of Pennywise in It and are turning to IMDb to learn more about my other projects, including Assassination Nation," said Skarsgård. "Thanks to all the fans who made 2017 a very fun and exciting year for me, and to the fans and IMDb for this award. I'll be sure to add this to my page next time I log in!"

"Bill Skarsgård took on an iconic and nightmare-inducing role in last year's It and helped propel the film's record-breaking success," said Needham. "IMDb's hundreds of millions of users around the world wanted to know more about the actor behind the creepy clown make-up, catapulting Bill to the top of our IMDbPro STARmeter chart. Bill joins an elite group of previous IMDb STARmeter Award recipients including Brie Larson, Felicity Jones and Sam Rockwell, and I have no doubt that Bill will continue to enchant audiences for years to come."

The presentation of the STARmeter Award to Skarsgård builds on IMDb's tradition of giving the STARmeter Award at the Sundance Film Festival to a top performer on IMDb's year-end Top 10 lists, which are determined by IMDbPro data on the page views of IMDb's hundreds of millions of visitors worldwide. The recipient of the IMDb STARmeter Award at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival was Peter Dinklage, star of Game of Thrones, IMDb's No. 1 show of 2017 and each of the past five years based on IMDbPro data. In 2016, the IMDb STARmeter Award was presented to Bryce Dallas Howard, IMDb's No. 1 Breakout Star of 2015 as determined by IMDbPro STARmeter data. IMDb most recently presented STARmeter Awards to Sam Rockwell, Tatiana Maslany and Sverrir Gudnason at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival. Other previous IMDb STARmeter Award recipients include Brie Larson, Felicity Jones, Olivia Wilde and Miles Teller.

"IMDbPro's STARmeter charts have a proven history of accurately predicting emerging stars who are about to break through, including previous No. 1 Breakout Stars of the year Millie Bobby Brown (2016), Bryce Dallas Howard (2015) and Margot Robbie (2014)," said Matt Kumin, Head of IMDbPro. "Our STARmeter Awards, weekly STARmeter rankings, year-end lists and other tools that are available to IMDbPro members inform and empower them with the information they need to make smart business decisions."

Assassination Nation, from director and screenwriter Sam Levinson and producers David S. Goyer, Anita Gou, Kevin Turen, Aaron L. Gilbert and Matthew J. Malek, is described as the "one-thousand-percent true story about how the quiet, all-American town of Salem, absolutely lost its mind." In addition to Bill Skårsgard, the cast includes Odessa Young, Suki Waterhouse, Hari Nef, Abra and Bella Thorne.

About Bill Skarsgård

Bill Skarsgård was born on August 9, 1990 in Vällingby, Sweden. He is an actor, known for It (2017), Allegiant (2016) and Atomic Blonde (2017).

About Assassination Nation

Assassination Nation, from director and screenwriter Sam Levinson and producers David S. Goyer, Anita Gou, Kevin Turen, Aaron L. Gilbert and Matthew J. Malek, is a one-thousand-percent true story about how the quiet, all-American town of Salem, absolutely lost its mind. The cast includes Odessa Young, Suki Waterhouse, Hari Nef, Abra, Bill Skårsgard and Bella Thorne. The film made its world premiere on Sunday, January 21, in the Midnight section of the 2018 Sundance Film Festival.

