Global Electronic Design Automation Market 2018-2022: Key Challenges, Trends & Drivers of the $11 Billion Industry

The global electronic design automation market expected to reach USD 11 billion during the period 2018-2022



Global Electronic Design Automation Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is rising adoption of SoC technology. A large number of manufacturers are integrating their devices such as smartphones, automotive body electronics, telemetry devices, wireless communication equipment, and electrocardiogram (ECG) with SoC technology. The emergence of system-in-package (SiP) technology has enabled mixed-signal SoC manufacturers to provide the single chip with more functionalities at a moderate price. he need for semiconductor devices is increasing in terms of capacity and speed. This in turn, will propel the popularity of SoC technology. This creates a need for electronic design automation (EDA) software because they ensure that the chip designs are in line with requirements. They also ensure the precision required in the design.

The global electronic design automation market is expected to be highly concentrated by the end of 2022. Vendors in this marketspace are competing based on factors such as technology, research and developmental activities, labor, and brand. Moreover, players in the EDA market are also focusing on differentiating their products based on innovation, regulatory compliance, and quality of the products.



Based on type the market can be segmented into on-premise solutions and cloud-based solutions. The electronic design automation market is witnessing considerable growth in the on-premise deployment model because on-premise software provides data execution across many business units, functions, or product lines. According to our analysts, the on-premise segment will account for the maximum share of the EDA market throughout the next few years.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is shift from perpetual to subscription licensing model. One of the major factor limiting the growth of the EDA market is the high capital investments. The provision of EDA tools based on the subscription license model allows end-users to create a mix of desired EDA tools. End-users are eligible to receive upgrades and maintenance facilities for a specific time period. The subscription period ranges from a few months to period of two to three years.



Market trends



Integration of ECAD and MCAD

Shift from perpetual to subscription licensing model

Growth of smart cities

Weak cryptographic projections impacting performance



Key vendors

Cadence Design Systems

Mentor Graphics (Siemen)

Synopsys

Other prominent vendors

Agnisys

Aldec

Ansys (Ansoft)

JEDA Technologies

Keysight Technologies

MunEDA

XILINX

Zuken

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Sizing



Part 07: Five Forces Analysis



Part 08: Market Segmentation By Type



Part 09: Market Segmentation By Product



Part 10: Customer Landscape



Part 11: Regional Landscape



Part 12: Decision Framework



Part 13: Drivers And Challenges



Part 14: Market Trends



Part 15: Vendor Landscape



Part 16: Vendor Analysis



