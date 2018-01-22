Vinson & Elkins Continues to Build Finance Practice in London With Addition of Partner Paul Simcock

LONDON, Jan.22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vinson & Elkins further expands its global corporate practice with the addition of acquisition and leveraged-finance partner Paul Simcock in London.

With nearly two decades of experience in leveraged finance, Simcock joins V&E from Jones Day where he worked with clients on multi-billion dollar matters across a variety of leading industries, from retail and real estate to life sciences and mining.

"Our corporate team has been growing rapidly, and with the addition of another top-tier hire, we're positioned to push even further into one of the leading finance capitals of the world," said London-based Jeff Eldredge, co-head of the firm's Corporate Department. "Paul is an extremely accomplished lawyer whose strong relationships and energetic approach to client service are exactly what we look for at V&E."

Simcock joins a growing team of corporate partners in V&E's London office, including recent additions John Dawson and Federico Fruhbeck, who came on board in late 2017. One of the oldest London offices of any US law firm, V&E has been deepening its bench across finance, private equity, M&A, tax and other corporate specialties. V&E's expanded team has enabled it to deepen relationships with its strong roster of private equity clients.

The addition of Simcock, who has successfully advised a wide range of market participants, including private equity sponsors, senior and junior lenders (including alternative credit providers), strategic investors and corporate borrowers on leveraged acquisitions, public takeovers and cross-border acquisitions, adds depth to the firm's corporate group and expands the opportunity for growth.

"V&E's commitment to the continuing expansion of its London team is a big part of what prompted me to make this move," Simcock said. "I've worked with many members of the team - as a colleague or across the table - and have always been impressed by the firm's collegial and entrepreneurial culture as well as the sophistication of its attorneys."

Simcock has recently worked with private equity sponsors, alternative credit providers, banks and corporations across a range of debt restructurings, distressed transactions, refinancings and other syndicated and bilateral lending projects. More specifically, these efforts have included advising:

L1 Retail, the retail investment arm of LetterOne, in the £900 million ( US$1.1 billion ) senior financing in connection with the acquisition of Holland & Barrett, Europe's largest health and wellness retailer, from The Nature's Bounty Co. and The Carlyle Group

Macquarie European Infrastructure Fund II (MEIF II) and the Condor Ferries Group, an operator of passenger and freight ferry services, in connection with the refinancing of Condor's senior facilities

Asia-Germany Industrial Promotion Limited ("AGIC Capital"), in connection with the acquisition and related financing of Fotona, a U.S. and Slovenia based developer of high-tech laser systems and components

based developer of high-tech laser systems and components PW Real Estate Fund III, LP, which was advised by AermontCapital LLP, in relation to the financing aspects of the cash offer for the entire issued share capital of Pinewood Group plc, the AIM listed company which owns the Pinewood Studios business

"Paul is an outstanding leveraged finance lawyer with whom I have enjoyed working for many years," said Shaun Lascelles, a senior partner in V&E's London M&A and Private Equity practice group. "We have significantly expanded the private equity team in London over the past 24 months and we are delighted he has joined us, bringing with him a wealth of experience to complement the existing team."

Simcock attended The College of Law, London and received his LL.B. degree in English and European Law with honours from Queen Mary University of London and University of Leiden.

Vinson & Elkins LLP is an international law firm with approximately 700 lawyers across 16 offices worldwide.