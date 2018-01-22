The global baby diaper pails market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 6% from 2018-2022, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

Global baby diaper pails market segmentation by distribution channel and geography

Technavio's report on the global baby diaper pails market analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by distribution channel, including offline distribution channel and online distribution channel. The offline distribution channel is further segmented into hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, clubhouse stores, and specialty stores.

Based on geography, the global baby diaper pails market has been segmented into APAC, EMEA, and the Americas. As of 2017, more than 40% of the market share came from the Americas.

"In 2017, the Americas dominated the global baby diaper pails market with a significant part of the share coming from the US, followed by Brazil and Canada. During the same year, the market in EMEA bagged the second spot closely followed by APAC demonstrating a higher growth potential for the coming years. Emerging economies in APAC have an enormous growth potential for the next five years because of the increasing population, growing trend for using innovative products, and increasing awareness of the importance of using baby care products," says a senior analyst at Technavio fortoys and baby products research.

Some of the companies in the global baby diaper pails market:

Busch Systems International

Dorel Industries

Edgewell Personal Care

Mayborn Group

Munchkin

Pearhead

The global baby care products market is the parent market for the global baby diaper pails market. The global baby diaper pails market contributes to around 0.28% market share of the parent market. The global baby diaper pails market is expected to project an incremental growth of approximately USD 125 million during the forecast period.

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

Innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization

Competitive pricing of diaper pails

Market challenges:

Intense competition from low-priced alternatives and cheaper substitutes

Decline in birth rate globally

Market trends:

Increase in online sales of diaper pails

Shift to organic and natural lines of baby care products

