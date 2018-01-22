Developer, publisher and licensor of mobile real-money and social games, Gaming Realms, announced on Monday that it has signed a two-year licensing and revenue share agreement with New Jersey-based online casino, Golden Nugget Casino, to launch its 'Slingo Originals' content. The AIM-traded firm said that, under the terms of the agreement, Gaming Realms has launched seven 'Slingo Originals' titles on the Golden Nugget website, including the acclaimed Slingo games, Slingo Riches and Slingo ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...