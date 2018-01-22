AIM-listed Quadrise Fuels noted the recent movement in its share price on Monday and said it's not aware of any reason for the drop. The group said that as announced in December, crucial preparatory work in relation to the proposed combustion boiler trial in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been progressing for some time and installations for fuel production are now essentially complete. A third-party engineering study for the boiler consumption phase has been delivered to the client in Saudi. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...