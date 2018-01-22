TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/22/18 -- Effective immediately the shares of Alliance Growers Corp. will be reinstated for trading.
The Company has rectified the default situation that gave rise to the suspension.
A compter d'aujourd'hui, les actions de Alliance Growers Corp. seront retablies aux fins de negociation.
La Societe a rectifie la situation par defaut qui a donne lieu a la suspension.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Effective Date/Date d'entree en vigueur: Le 22 janvier/January 2018 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Symbol/Symbole: ACG ----------------------------------------------------------------------------
