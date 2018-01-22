GiveGab acquires Kimbia, becoming the leader in Giving Days nationwide

Ithaca, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2018) - GiveGab, the fundraising and supporter engagement platform designed exclusively for nonprofits, has completed the acquisition of substantially all assets of Kimbia. Best known for its nationwide giving day events, Kimbia has supported the fundraising efforts of thousands of nonprofits across the country through their everyday giving products and Giving Days.



"Kimbia is a pioneer and has been the leader in the giving day space, with more than $1 billion raised online for tens of thousands of nonprofits around the world," said GiveGab's CEO, Charlie Mulligan. "We're thrilled to add their legacy and experience to our modern, secure, and user-friendly platform, and to continue to build on our absolute obsession with customer service. This acquisition will allow us to combine the very best of Kimbia with GiveGab, helping to advance the rapidly growing Giving Day market."



The acquisition brings GiveGab closer to its goal of being the largest charitable software platform through the combined support of over 40,000 nonprofits since its inception.



"We are very excited about the opportunity to continue support of Kimbia's clients under the leadership of GiveGab going forward," said Mark Perkins, CEO of Kimbia. "The industry is ripe for consolidation and we believe that GiveGab is the best fit going forward to provide innovative tools to our nonprofit partners and grow their impact on the world. GiveGab's commitment to customer service is unparalleled and we know our partners are in good hands."



ABOUT GIVEGAB



GiveGab is modern, easy-to-use software that cultivates long-term giving relationships between nonprofits and their supporters by providing robust online fundraising, donor management, supporter engagement, Giving Days, and more. From their first Giving Day in 2015, GiveGab has since launched over 30 successful Giving Days across the country, many of which were multi-million dollar days, with several more in the works.



To learn more, visit www.givegab.com.



ABOUT KIMBIA



Kimbia is an online fundraising, crowdfunding, and event platform provider for nonprofits, higher education, and community foundations. In the last ten years, organizations including American Red Cross, Smithsonian Institution, Georgetown University, Communities Foundation of Texas, GiveMN, The Boston Foundation and The Miami Foundation have raised over a billion dollars using Kimbia's Everyday Giving, Peer-to-Peer, Events, and Giving Day solutions.



To learn more, visit www.kimbia.com.



Contact:

Charlie Mulligan (CEO and Co-founder).

570-313-6724

charlie@givegab.com