Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

London, January 22
|Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC
|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 19/01/2018) of £64.74m
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 19/01/2018) of £51.95m
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 19/01/2018 was:
|Number of shares in issue:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*
|262.93p
|17,775,000
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|257.45p
|Ordinary share price
|267.50p
|Premium / (Discount) to NAV
|1.74%
|Ordinary shares have an undated life
|ZDP share
|100.12p
|12,780,083
|ZDP share price
|105.50p
|Premium to NAV
|5.38%
|ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025
|Per C share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*
|94.79p
|5,500,000
|Per C share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|94.79p
|C share price
|101.00p
|Premium / (Discount) to NAV
|6.55%
|*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2017 to 19/01/2018
|Name of company
|% of portfolio
|1
|Diversified Gas & Oil Plc Ordinary 1p
|2.68
|2
|DiscoverIE Group Plc GBp 5
|2.38
|3
|StatPro Group Plc Ordinary 1p
|2.08
|4
|Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p
|2.05
|5
|Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p
|1.99
|6
|De La Rue Plc Ordinary 44.868p
|1.98
|7
|Connect Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|1.97
|8
|Randall & Quilter Investment GBp2
|1.95
|9
|Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p
|1.87
|10
|Amino Technologies Plc GBp 1
|1.84
|11
|McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p
|1.83
|12
|Galliford Try Plc Ordinary 50p
|1.81
|13
|Dairy Crest Group Plc Ordinary 25p
|1.78
|14
|Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p
|1.76
|15
|Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary
|1.74
|16
|Ramsdens Holdings Plc Ordinary
|1.73
|17
|Gattaca Plc Common GBp1
|1.69
|18
|Brown (N) Group Ordinary 11.052p
|1.68
|19
|Curtis Banks Group Plc GBp0.5
|1.67
|20
|Premier Asset Management Group Ltd
|1.61