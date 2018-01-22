sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 22.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
22.01.2018 | 17:38
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, January 22

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC
The Company announces:
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 19/01/2018) of £64.74m
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 19/01/2018) of £51.95m
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 19/01/2018 was:
Number of shares in issue:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*262.93p 17,775,000
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*257.45p
Ordinary share price267.50p
Premium / (Discount) to NAV1.74%
Ordinary shares have an undated life
ZDP share100.12p 12,780,083
ZDP share price105.50p
Premium to NAV5.38%
ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025
Per C share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*94.79p 5,500,000
Per C share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*94.79p
C share price101.00p
Premium / (Discount) to NAV6.55%
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2017 to 19/01/2018
Name of company% of portfolio
1Diversified Gas & Oil Plc Ordinary 1p2.68
2DiscoverIE Group Plc GBp 52.38
3StatPro Group Plc Ordinary 1p2.08
4Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p2.05
5Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p1.99
6De La Rue Plc Ordinary 44.868p1.98
7Connect Group Plc Ordinary 5p1.97
8Randall & Quilter Investment GBp21.95
9Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p1.87
10Amino Technologies Plc GBp 11.84
11McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p1.83
12Galliford Try Plc Ordinary 50p1.81
13Dairy Crest Group Plc Ordinary 25p1.78
14Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p1.76
15Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary1.74
16Ramsdens Holdings Plc Ordinary1.73
17Gattaca Plc Common GBp11.69
18Brown (N) Group Ordinary 11.052p1.68
19Curtis Banks Group Plc GBp0.51.67
20Premier Asset Management Group Ltd1.61

© 2018 PR Newswire