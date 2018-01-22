Garmin (Europe) Limited, a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced that it has prevailed in an intellectual property dispute regarding Garmin's Elevate wrist-based heart rate monitoring technology. The UK High Court of Justice ruled that Garmin's technology did not infringe two Registered Community Designs owned by PulseOn Oy anywhere in the EU. PulseOn had previously discontinued during the trial its claim that Garmin copied its Elevate technology from PulseOn. PulseOn has not yet sought permission to appeal. As the overall winner of this litigation, Garmin expects to recover its costs in line with normally applicable procedures in the UK.

"We're pleased that the Court rejected PulseOn's allegations," said Andrew Etkind, Garmin vice president and general counsel. "Garmin's engineers develop incredible products. We are proud and resolute to fight those who abuse the legal system falsely to take credit for Garmin's own technology or to make unfounded claims of infringement of IP rights."

Garmin was represented by a team led by Ari Laakkonen of Powell Gilbert LLP and Hugo Cuddigan QC.

