SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against General Electric Company - GE

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2018 / Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) from February 26, 2013 through January 12, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for General Electric investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the General Electric class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/general-electric-company/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email vik@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

No class has yet been certified in the above action. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. You may retain counsel of your choice.

According to the lawsuit, defendants during the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) General Electric was failing to allocate sufficient reserves with respect to premium deficiencies and other risks associated with GE Capital's legacy reinsurance business; (2) these risks were then accruing billions of dollars in unreported impairment charges for General Electric; (3) consequently, the value of General Electric was overstated during the Class Period and additional undisclosed impairments were necessary; and (4) as a result, General Electric's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 19, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/general-electric-company/ or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Vik Pawar, Esq. of Pawar Law Group toll-free at 888-589-9804 or via e-mail at vik@pawarlawgroup.com.

