Online Tax Filing Service Henry.tax Launches Multichannel New York Metro Ad Campaign

Game-changing Income Tax Preparation Platform Kicks Off Social, Video and Subway Campaign to Run Through Tax Season

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2018 / Henry.tax, the newly launched online platform for filing personal income taxes, today launched an expansive advertising campaign to span social, video, paid search and print ads in NYC subway cars which will run through April 15, 2018. Henry.tax is a personal tax preparation platform, with each return being prepared and submitted by a professional certified public accountant (CPA). This digital, social and guerilla ad campaign will offer new Henry.tax users 10% off their filing fee in direct response to the ads.

"Now that consumers are starting to receive their 2017 tax documents, we wanted Henry.tax to be everywhere in New York City, so we embarked upon a multi-faceted campaign to reach the number 1 market in the nation," said Michael Chen, CEO & Founder of Henry.tax. "Henry.tax solves all tax filing issues using proprietary technology, and this ad campaign is designed to draw users who want to upload their tax documents in less than 10 minutes filed by an experienced CPA with over ten years of experience."

The social media channels will focus on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and will include both traditional ads as well as video content. The NYC subway campaign includes 1000 overhead banner ads and posters on 5 major subway platforms. For access to these assets, please click here.

About Henry.tax

Henry.tax was founded by Michael Chen, CPA, who has over 20 years of experience advising numerous high-net worth clients, including those on the Forbes 400 list. Recognizing that only high-net worth individuals can afford expert tax advice, Michael created proprietary software to give millions of "High Earning (but) Not Rich Yet Americans" (HENRY) access to similar valuable tax advice. Henry.tax solves all tax filing issues using proprietary technology and by employing experienced tax professionals.

Once filers visit the site, they are asked a few simple qualifying questions, upload their tax documents and are matched with a CPA advisor at affordable rates who prepare and file the tax return. Henry.tax is revolutionizing the way taxes are prepared and filed. To see how simple it is, please visit http://www.henry.tax.

Media Contact

Teena Touch

Teena@adam-friedman.com

415-310-3125

SOURCE: Henry.tax