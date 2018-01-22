Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Net Asset Value 22-Jan-2018 / 16:18 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 22 January 2018 Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") (Ticker: "SWEF") Net Asset Value, 31 December 2017 This announcement contains price sensitive information. As at the close of business on 31 December 2017, the unaudited cum-dividend net asset value of the Company's Ordinary Shares was 102.17p. Loans advanced 392.1m Financial assets/(liabilities) at fair value through (6.7m) profit or loss Cash and cash equivalents 11.8m Borrowing facilities (13.3m) Other net assets/(liabilities) (0.8m) Net assets 383.1m Capital amounts drawn as at 31 December 2017 and amounts committed but undrawn as at 31 December 2017 is shown below. Local Currency Sterling* Amounts drawn GBPm GBP190.2m GBP190.2m Amounts drawn EURm EUR222.6m GBP197.9m GBP388.1m Committed but undrawn Loans GBPm GBP2.7m GBP2.7m Committed but undrawn Loans EURm EUR9.8m GBP8.7m GBP11.4m * Euro amounts drawn and commitments converted at the month end spot rate. The difference between amounts drawn in the table above and "Loans advanced" in the first table is accrued income. Enquiries: Ipes (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary Jon Jehan T: +44 1481 735814 E: Jon.Jehan@ipes.com ISIN: GG00B79WC100 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SWEF LEI Code: 5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 Sequence No.: 5126 End of Announcement EQS News Service 647503 22-Jan-2018

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 22, 2018 11:21 ET (16:21 GMT)