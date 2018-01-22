sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 22.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
22.01.2018 | 17:53
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire
London, January 22

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 22 January 2018

Name of applicant:Miton Global Opportunities plc
LEI:21380075RRMI7D4NQS20
Name of scheme:General
Period of return:From:21 July 2017To:21 January 2018
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:0
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):2,527,998
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):1,775,000
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:752,998

Name of contact:Katherine Manson
Telephone number of contact:020 3709 8734

© 2018 PR Newswire