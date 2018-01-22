INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors in Centra Tech, Inc.'s Initial Coin Offering of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 5, 2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2018 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Centra Tokens ("CTR Tokens") pursuant to Centra Tech's Initial Coin Offering between approximately July 30, 2017 and October 5, 2017. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida. To get more information, go to:

The complaint alleges that Centra Tech violated Sections 12(a)(1) and 15(a) of the Securities Act of 1933, by engaging in interstate commerce for the purposes of offering, selling, or delivering unregistered securities. The complaint alleges that despite defendants attempt to represent CTR Tokens as "utility tokens," the CTR Tokens constitute securities by virtue of defendants' assertions that the CTR Tokens would "surge in value" as well as the continuous focus in Centra Tech's marketing campaigns on the potential profit to be made from investing in the Centra ICO.

If you purchased CTR Tokens pursuant to the ICO, you have until March 5, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

