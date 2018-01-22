Global Tool Holders Market Report 2018-2022 - Use of IoT for Condition-Based Monitoring of Tool Holders is One Major Market Trend

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Tool Holders Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tool holders market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.61% during the period 2018-2022.

One trend in the market use of loT for condition-based monitoring of tool holders. The idea of connected factory has evolved in the past few years. Connected factory utilizes the power of the web to link humans with various components like machines, computers, and sensors to allow better collection, processing, and analysis of information. The connected components mentioned above provide enhanced precision, and can translate the collected data into useful insights. Internet of things or loT holds no relevance without machine learning and intelligence. The concept of loT is not only limited to the collection of data but also focuses on obtaining value from the acquired data.



According to the report, one driver in the market is growing commercial aircraft leasing market. Commercial aircraft leasing is seeing a considerable growth in the past years. Airline companies are leasing aircraft from other airline companies or leasing companies to increase their capacity temporarily and to operate without the financial burden of buying an aircraft. There are two main types of leasing in the airline industry: dry leasing and wet leasing. Wet leasing is used for short-term leasing, whereas dry leasing is used for longer-term leasing. Aircraft leasing offers benefits of reduced CAPEX, reduced maintenance costs, financial liquidity, and the ability to respond to market conditions through fleet expansion.



Market Trends

Use of IoT for condition-based monitoring of tool holders

Technological advances

Key Vendors

BIG KAISER Precision Tooling

CERATIZIT

Guhring

Kennametal

Sandvik Coromant

Other Prominent Vendors

LMT Onsrud

KYOCERA UNIMERCO

Ingersoll Cutting Tools

SECO

GDP - GUHDO

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope of the Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Sizing



Part 07: Five Forces Analysis



Part 08: Market Segmentation by Product



Part 09: Customer Landscape



Part 10: Regional Landscape



Part 11: Decision Framework



Part 12: Drivers and Challenges



Part 13: Market Trends



Part 14: Vendor Landscape



Part 15: Vendor Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/d22x9r/global_tool?w=5

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716