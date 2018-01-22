Drug Screening Market to Grow at 10.2% CAGR to 2022

PUNE, India, January 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The drug screening market is highly competitive with the presence of several small and big players. Some of the players offering products for drug screening market include Alere (US), Thermo Fisher (US), Siemens Healthineers (US), Alfa Scientific Designs (US), Roche (Switzerland), MPD, Inc. (US), Shimadzu (Japan), OraSure (US), Lifeloc (US), and Drägerwerk (Germany). On the other hand, LabCorp (US), Quest Diagnostics (US), Psychemedics (US), Omega Laboratories (US), CRL (US), SureHire (Canada), and CannAmm (Canada).

In 2017, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the drug screening market followed by Europe. However, Asia is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth in this regional segment is attributed to the growing consumption of illicit drugs, rising number of drunk-driving cases, growing awareness regarding drug screening tests and the strategic expansion of the market players in the region.

By sample type, urine samples are expected to dominate the drug screening market during the forecast period. The drug screening market is segmented into urine, breath, hair, oral, and other samples on the basis of sample type. The urine sample segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the benefits it offers such as high accuracy in the detection of multiple drugs, cost-effectiveness, and instant results.

The Drug Screening Market is segmented into products and services. Drug screening services are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The services segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period; growth in this segment is attributed to factors such as the growing drug and alcohol consumption worldwide, funding initiatives for drug testing laboratories, new and regular service launches and regulatory approvals, and the geographic expansion of drug and alcohol testing laboratories.

The breathalyzers are expected to dominate the drug screening market in 2017. On the other hand, market growth may be limited to a certain extent due to the prohibition of workplace drug testing in some countries and the ban on alcohol consumption in several Islamic countries.

The report provides an overview of the drug screening market. It aims at estimating the market size and growth potential of this market across different segments such as product and service, sample type, end user, and region. Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The primary interviews conducted for the drug screening market report can be categorized as follows:

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 23%; Tier 2 - 32%; Tier 3 - 45%

By Designation: C-level - 21%; D-level - 36%; others - 43%

By Region: North America - 42%; Europe - 37%; Asia-Pacific - 17%; RoW - 4%

