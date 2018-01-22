Infiniti Research, a global competitive intelligence solutions provider, has announced the release of their new market assessment study on the metal fabrication industry. A renowned metal fabrication company wanted to profile potential customer segments and implement appropriate marketing initiatives to improve business performance. The client wanted to attain an understanding of the demographics to create robust value framing strategies.

According to the market assessment experts at Infiniti, "Leading companies in the metal fabrication market are looking for reliable solutions that can help expand their profit margins and assess the current and future business scenario."

Investments in global infrastructure projects and growing opportunity for the prefabricated construction market acts as a significant factor spurring the demand for metal fabricators. In the metal fabrication market space, manufacturing companies are focusing on expansion to improve their market presence and enter niche market segments.

The solution offered by Infiniti helped the client to gain strategic insights on real-time market information and predict the entry of new companies. The client was able to identify the current market position of the metal fabrication company and identify critical competitors. Also, the client was able to implement a strategy to increase market shares in each target vertical.

This market assessment solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Profile the most profitable target segments and devise the best possible market strategy for the metal fabrication company

Communicate effectively with the business stakeholders and identify opportunities

This market assessment solution offered predictive insights on:

Understanding the different factors that have a potential impact on the bottom line

Gaining an overall projection of manufacturing industry and its key segments

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15 years of experience and offices spread across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

