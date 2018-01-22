TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/22/18 -- Changfeng Energy Inc. (TSX VENTURE: CFY) ("Changfeng" or the "Company"), an energy provider in China, is pleased to announce that a controlled subsidiary, Hebei Riheng Clean Energy Ltd. ("Riheng Energy"), has been established in Shijiazhuang, Hebei, China to pursue the gas distribution and clean energy related projects in Hebei Province.

Due to the Central Chinese Government's energy reform policies that endeavor to phase out coal gas usage and transform China into a natural gas driven economy, the Hebei based factories and industry parks were forced to replace coal with natural gas. Moreover, some of the Hebei based factories were forced to move out of the cities to remote areas where pipeline gas is not accessible. A new market opportunity therefore presented itself for energy firms to supply liquefied natural gas ('LNG') to the Hebei factories and industrial parks. The province has experienced a severe shortage of natural gas in the latter half of 2017 and this natural gas shortage trend is expected to continue in the future.

Hebei Province

Hebei Province is situated in the north China Plain, north of the lower reaches of the Huanghe (Yellow) River. Bounded by the Bohai Sea to the east, it has a coastline of some 500 kilometres. The whole province is 190,000 square kilometres and is inhabited by approximately 74.7 million people. Shijiazhuang is the provincial capital.

About Changfeng Energy Inc.

Changfeng Energy Inc. is a Canadian public company currently traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") under the stock symbol "CFY". It is an integrated energy provider and natural gas distribution company (or natural gas utility) in the People's Republic of China. Changfeng strives to combine leading clean energy technology with natural gas usage to provide sustainable energy to its customer base in the PRC. In 2009, Changfeng was recognized as being one of China's the Top Ten Most Influential Brands in the Natural Gas Industry.

