Songa Offshore SE: Songa Offshore SE: Conversion of bonds, shares issued

Reference is made to the press releases as of 21 December 2017 and 10 January 2018 regarding the bondholders meeting in Songa Offshore SE's (the "Company") bond loan SONG07.

Following the successful conclusion of the Transocean General Meeting, convertible bonds of nominal value USD 107,829,271 have today been converted into 53,380,823 ordinary shares in the Company.

Following the conversion, the convertible bond is redeemed in full and the number of outstanding ordinary shares in the Company has increased to 191,865,592.

22 January 2018
Limassol, Cyprus


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



