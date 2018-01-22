BlackBerry - A Familiar Name But Totally Revamped BusinessI'm pretty sure the majority of you don't currently own a smartphone made by BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB). That's because the company has transformed under the tutorage of CEO John Chen; it is shifting its focus away from smartphones (a great move) and moving to become a key provider of enterprise software focused on advanced security within the Internet of Things (IoT) and autonomous vehicles segments.The market has rewarded BB stock with an impressive 87% gain over the past year, which easily beat the 49% advance from rival Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)..

