Daily Litecoin News UpdateA dark cloud is once again hanging over crypto-land. After two days of recovery following the massive crash, cryptocurrencies are back in the red zone. But this cloud has a silver lining that investors must not miss.Here are three major negative headlines that have sparked pessimism in the crypto-world in the past couple days.First, South Korea continued the tradition by leading the charge against cryptocurrencies. To begin with, South Korea's largest bank will no longer be supporting bank accounts linked with cryptocurrency exchanges.Secondly, the largest Korean exchange, Korbit, says it will no longer be entertaining.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...