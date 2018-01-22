Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest channel optimization study on the BFSI industry. A renowned client in the BFSI sector wanted to understand the current trends and anticipate the future customer behavior. The client wanted to classify the channel usage pattern and develop a robust channel optimization strategy to sustain optimal performance at each customer checkpoint.

According to the channel optimization experts at Quantzig, "To effectively manage customer data and streamline workflow efficiencies, major BFSI sector players are including channel optimization techniques as a part of their business process."

The customers today are looking for easier, faster and more intuitive ways of engaging with banks. BFSI sector has shifted toward a service-oriented space and is looking for better alignment with the customers to deliver better customer experiences. With the help of channel optimization solutions, BFSI industry players can further assist organizations to manage their channels more efficiently and offer useful, enhanced, and seamless banking experiences.

The solution presented by Quantzig helped the client to gather information on the customer behavior patterns and nurture the most profitable customers. The client was able to offer optimal customer service experiences. Also, the client was able to reduce wait times and reroutes and serve customers more efficiently.

This channel optimization solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Gain a better understanding of specific customer segments

Identify opportunities for workforce interaction

This channel optimization solution offered predictive insights on:

Improving customer retention by 15% and enhancing customer loyalty and satisfaction

Efficiently exploiting the use of social media platforms to reach out to the customers

