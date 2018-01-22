Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest cross channel synergies engagement for a consumer electronics retailer. The renowned electronics retailer wanted to seek ways to identify new opportunities and develop business models to curtail such challenges. The client wanted to comprehend the competitors and their product pricing strategies better.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180122005751/en/

Cross Channel Synergies Helps a Consumer Electronics Retailer Operate and Manage Diverse Online Channels. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the industry experts at Quantzig, "The shopping patterns of the customers have observed a considerable change due to the widespread availability of internet-enabled smart devices."

With the growing availability of Internet-enabled devices, online shopping behavior has changed drastically. This suggests that retailers have to manage and operate diverse online channels. Major organizations in the consumer electronics retail industry are relying on cross channel synergies to operate and maintain different online channels resourcefully.

Request a free demo to see how Quantzig's solutions can help you.

The solution presented by Quantzig helped the client draw potential customers and augment their marketing effectiveness. The client was able to offer customized deals to the customers to further improve customer retention and satisfaction levels. Also, the client was able to recognize new ways to provide products based on customers' preferences.

This cross channel synergies solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Promote their web-to-store behavior and enhance their multi-channel presence

Enhance their social media presence and better interact with their customers

To read more, request a free proposal

This cross channel synergies solution offered predictive insights on:

Managing online distribution channels and offer a more extensive range of online shopping opportunities

Increasing sales by 20% and improving the overall ROI

To read more, request a free proposal

View the complete engagement on cross channel synergies here:

https://www.quantzig.com/content/consumer-electronics-cross-channel

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 13 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180122005751/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

hello@quantzig.com

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us