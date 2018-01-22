The latest market research report by Technavio on the global immunology market predicts a CAGR of close to 5% during the period 2018-2022.

The report segments the global immunology market by category (immuno boosters and immune suppressants) and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global immunology market, according to Technavio healthcare and life sciences researchers:

Growing organ transplantation: a major market driver

In 2017, the immunosuppresants segment dominated the market by occupying almost 60% share

The Americas dominated the global immunology market with around 40% share in 2017

AbbVie, Amgen, Angimmune, Bionor Pharma, and Celgene are some of the players in the market

Growing organ transplantation is one of the major factors driving the global immunology market. The rate of organ transplantation has been continuously witnessing a substantial increase from the last few years. The factors that are contributing to the increase in organ transplantations include ongoing commitment and combined efforts of organ procurement organizations, hospitals, and organ procurement and transplantation network (OPTN).

Americas: largest immunology market

The Americas contributed the maximum share of around 40% to the global immunology market in 2017 owing to the high prevalence of immune-mediated malignancies. In addition, the availability of favorable reimbursement policies and high awareness about immunological products is promoting the growth of the market in this region.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research oncardiovascular and metabolic disorders, "The immunology market in the Americas is predicted to register a moderate growth during the forecast period due to the increased funding from government and non-government bodies along with the rise in the prevalence rate of chronic diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and cancer."

Competitive vendor landscape

The global immunology market is expected to witness an intense competition among vendors due to the adoption of disruptive strategies for sustaining in the competitive environment. Extensive product development activities, enhancements of distribution channels, and efforts in the direction of regional expansion are increasing from the operating vendors in the global immunology market.

