London's FTSE 250 was up 0.1% to 20,666.65 in afternoon trade on Monday, with Ocado putting in an impressive performance. Ocado surged after signing its second major international customer less than two months after the first, with a contract to build a customer fulfilment centre for Canada's second largest supermarket group. Dixons Carphone rallied. Although the company narrowed its full-year profit guidance, investors welcomed the appointment of Alex Baldock as its new chief executive and a ...

