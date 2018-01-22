Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-01-22 / 17:40 *PRESS RELEASE* *ACCENTRO Forms another Joint Venture with Experienced Berlin-Based Property Developer * *Berlin, 22 January 2018 -* ACCENTRO Real Estate AG (WKN securities code number: A0KFKB, ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3), Berlin, just sold a 75% interest in its subsidiary ACCENTRO Gehrensee GmbH. The latter owns a property of around 41,500 sqm in Berlin's Lichtenberg borough. The equity stake is being sold to a Berlin-based property developer with ample experience in construction projects specifically in this borough. "The transaction marks the next step in the implementation of our proven strategy in the housing construction segment, namely to intensify our collaboration with property developers who bring advanced technical know-how to the job," explained Jacopo Mingazzini, CEO of ACCENTRO Real Estate AG. "This will enable us to extend our great sales performance into the area of new developments without any major change to our company's risk structure," Mingazzini went on to say. He concluded by adding: "We intend to invest the liquid capital released by the part sale of the project company in our core business-tenant-friendly housing privatisations." *About ACCENTRO Real Estate AG* ACCENTRO Real Estate AG is a listed residential property company. Its core business consists of tenant-friendly housing privatisations. The company's subsidiary ACCENTRO GmbH is the market leader for housing privatisation services in Germany. ACCENTRO Real Estate AG has its registered office in Berlin and is listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (WKN securities code number: A0KFKB). *Media and Public Relations Contact:* Karl-Philipp Jann PB3C GmbH Rankestrasse 17 D-10789 Berlin E-mail: jann@pb3c.com Tel.: +49 30 - 72 62 76 1612 Fax: +49 30 - 83 62 76 163 End of Media Release Issuer: Accentro Real Estate AG Key word(s): Real estate 2018-01-22 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Accentro Real Estate AG Uhlandstr. 165 10719 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 0 Fax: +49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 11 E-mail: info@accentro.ag Internet: www.accentro.ag ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3 WKN: A0KFKB Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange End of News DGAP Media 647495 2018-01-22

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 22, 2018 11:40 ET (16:40 GMT)