Technavio market research analysts forecast the global industrial interlock switches market to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This market research report segments the global industrial interlock switches market into the following product segments (guard locking switches and hinge switches), by end-user (discrete industries and process industries), and three major regions (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global industrial interlock switches market:

Stringent safety regulations to protect workers in manufacturing industries

New technology leading to significant changes in standards for interlocking devices

Introduction of non-contact safety interlock switches

Stringent safety regulations to protect workers in manufacturing industries

Safety sensors and switches are used in a broad range of applications in manufacturing processes such as material handling, assembly, conveyor systems, packaging robot cells, and transport systems. The above-mentioned processes are widely prevalent in the food and beverage, heavy machinery, automotive, and chemical industries.

The increase in the demand for the products of these industries and the improved economic condition in many developing countries are the factors that are expected to lead to new production and manufacturing facilities.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for automation, "The growth of safety devices in the workplace is primarily driven by government regulations. The necessity to protect employees in industrial settings has encouraged the governments in different countries to introduce stringent regulations on machine and personal safety."

Global industrial interlock switches market segmentation

The global industrial interlock switchesmarket by guarding locking switches accounted for close to 50% of the market in 2017. The majority market share of the guard locking switches can be explained by the high use of sliding door panels for machine guarding purposes.

The Americas was the leading region for the global industrial interlock switches market in 2017, accounting for a market share of almost 47%. The high awareness of industrial safety among end-user industries is also a major factor that is expected to continue driving the adoption of industrial interlock switches in the region.

