Montag, 22.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

22.01.2018 | 18:23
Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - NAV Management Programme

PR Newswire
London, January 22

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC

LEIs: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78

NAV Management Programme

The Company renewed permission to issue equity at the 2017 AGM in order to manage the balance between the supply and demand for shares provided the stock trades at a premium to its NAV (debt at fair value). Such share issuance will also increase the size of the Company which will benefit all shareholders as the cost of debentures are diluted, the ongoing charges ratio is reduced and the liquidity of the Company's shares is likely to increase.

For further information please contact:

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC

William van Heesewijk

Chelverton Asset Management

+44 20 7222 8989

Stockdale Securities Limited

Robert Finlay / Owen Matthews

+44 20 7601 6115


