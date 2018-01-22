Regulatory News:

At its meeting on 17 January 2018, the Board of Directors of Rémy Cointreau (Paris:RCO) decided to cancel 103,638 shares, corresponding to 0.20% of its share capital, by way of a reduction in its share capital, as announced in the press release dated 29 December 2017 relating to the end of its share buyback programme.

Further to this cancellation, Rémy Cointreau owns 291,935 in treasury shares, or 0.58% of its share capital after reduction.

The share capital now amounts to 80,358,080 euros, divided into 50,223,800 shares.

This decision does not affect the performance of the liquidity contract signed by the Company. Details concerning the transactions completed pursuant to this share buyback programme are available on Rémy Cointreau's website: www.remy-cointreau.com - see the Finance Regulatory Information section.

