Rodney Napier - AMCH Supports The Granted Wish Foundation

CANTON, OH / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2018 / The Granted Wish Foundation began helping terminally-ill and physically-challenged children and youth, back in 2005, see fulfillment in some of their fondest wishes as a way to bring happiness and joy to their lives. Some of the wishes range from VIP celebrity meetings, major sporting events and amusement park visits, to simply receiving the needed medical equipment and other items to help them better cope with their illness. The foundation has granted over 500 wishes to date. Canton-based Arthur Middleton Capital Holdings and its Chairman, Rodney Napier, have been longtime supporters of the nonprofit organization.

'There's nothing better than seeing these kids light up with joy when their wishes come true,' says Rodney Napier, Founder and Chairman of the foundation. 'I'm very proud that our company has been able to support The Granted Wish Foundation since its inception and especially grateful to all our Arthur Middleton employees who go the extra mile in organizing things like bake sales and toy drives throughout the year. I hope that anyone else interested in helping the foundation will research their website and make a donation or other contribution.'

Napier's Arthur Middleton Capital Holdings also offers its employees the opportunity to change the lives of those less fortunate through automatic payroll deductions with their contributions given directly to the organization. The employees of AMCH have been the longest-running contributors to the Granted Wish Foundation.

Based in Canton, Ohio, The Granted Wish Foundation is a registered nonprofit with the State of Ohio, as well as a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization and a BBB Accredited Charity. The organization focuses on three primary programs within the community: Wish Fulfillment, Holiday Adopt-A-Family and Rosalie's House. The annual Holiday Adopt-A-Family is one of the most heart-warming aspects of The Granted Wish Foundation, with volunteers shopping during the holidays for necessary household items, clothes, toys and groceries for those families in need. Another branch is Rosalie's House, a fully-furnished and equipped home that provides temporary housing for families displaced by disaster, economic crises or other events that force them from their home.

Rodney Napier launched Arthur Middleton Capital Holdings Inc. in 2001, and it has since grown from a single product idea into a company with more than 100 employee-associates who together produce annual sales of more than $50 million. Multiple companies and business ventures are encompassed under the banner of AMCH including Universal Physicians LLC, Lincoln Treasury, and NOD Real Estate LLC/Napier Florida Development, LLC. Such an expansive, successful organization is due Napier's creative thinking and his ability to organize and inspire his partners and co-workers. He has a passion for research, literature, and creative writing and has been active in local, regional and national politics. He lives in Florida and is the proud father of three children.

