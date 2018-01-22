Debuting at ISE 2018, QSC unveils new monitoring and management technology, software feature licensing, drag-and-drop visual programming and native touch screen controllers

QSC, LLC, today announced expanded control capabilities for its award-winning Q-SYS Platform. Designed for the IT and AV professional, the Q-SYS integrated audio, video and control platform offers a reimagined software-focused control paradigm including full-featured contemporary programming tools, native touch screen controllers, drag-and-drop visual programming capabilities, as well as flexible and scalable management and monitoring capabilities needed for today's enterprise.

Technology Announcement for Q-SYS Reflect - Q-SYS Reflect is a powerful, simple-to-use monitoring and management platform built using modern web technologies for local and remote management of Q-SYS systems. Q-SYS Reflect Enterprise Manager simplifies the management of multiple Q-SYS systems and is architected to evolve with the changing needs of the IT/AV integrator, programmer, administrator and end user.

- Q-SYS Reflect is a powerful, simple-to-use monitoring and management platform built using modern web technologies for local and remote management of Q-SYS systems. Q-SYS Reflect Enterprise Manager simplifies the management of multiple Q-SYS systems and is architected to evolve with the changing needs of the IT/AV integrator, programmer, administrator and end user. Software-Based Control Feature Licensing - Rather than requiring dedicated control hardware programmed with partial, proprietary or outdated methodologies, Q-SYS delivers modern control capabilities with optional software licensing that is simple to deploy and easy to manage.

- Rather than requiring dedicated control hardware programmed with partial, proprietary or outdated methodologies, Q-SYS delivers modern control capabilities with optional software licensing that is simple to deploy and easy to manage. Integrated Q-SYS Touch Screen Controllers - The new TSC-G2 Series touch screen controllers offer native integration with the Q-SYS Platform without requiring a dedicated control processor to operate.

"The Q-SYS Control expansion is a testament to development principles of the Q-SYS Platform, which is keeping a firm technology alignment with the IT industry and focus on software-based functionality advances," says Markus Winkler, Senior Vice President, QSC Systems. "We have used software within Q-SYS to introduce AEC processing, conference room video camera switching, and the industry's first real-time AV&C software deployment on commercial off-the-shelf IT hardware. Software-based control is the ideal next step in offering the most flexible and scalable IT/AV platform on the market."

Q-SYS Reflect

Addressing the fundamental need for IT/AV system administrators to easily monitor and manage their AV systems, Q-SYS Reflect is a new management platform for the Q-SYS eco-system, which will launch with two different versions. Q-SYS Reflect Core Manager runs natively on the Q-SYS Core processor and provides a more modern and secure interface for common, IT related tasks on the Q-SYS hardware. Q-SYS Reflect Enterprise Managerextends that web platform to the cloud and provides a hosted solution to monitor and manage multiple Q-SYS systems including Core processors and peripherals. Regardless of whether AV assets are distributed within a single building or across an entire global enterprise, Q-SYS Reflect delivers valuable real-time data and insights for monitoring, diagnostics and troubleshooting.

"We recognize that our customers want to avoid bloated management systems that require extraneous setup and deployment complexities, and will not settle for rough bolt-on AV modifications to existing building asset managers," says Martin Barbour, Product Manager for Installed Systems, QSC. "Q-SYS Reflect will address those needs by providing streamlined setup and configuration with security and manageability at the forefront of the user experience."

QSC will initially offer Q-SYS Reflect Enterprise Manager as a hosted cloud-based solution. In future product details and feature updates, QSC will include an on-premise version as well as a robust API, which will allow users to connect and integrate Q-SYS Reflect with other enterprise management applications and dashboards as desired.

Barbour adds, "When this technology reaches its fullest stage of maturity, it will be the first platform of its kind to deliver a holistic, global view of Q-SYS systems in a format that IT professionals have come to expect from their IT infrastructure."

UCI and Custom Scripting Deployment with Flexible Software Feature Licensing

The Q-SYS UCI Editor is an easy to use, drag-and-drop design tool that allows users to create custom, robust UCIs for native Q-SYS touch screen controllers, all without the need for any previous programming experience. This streamlined design tool dramatically improves efficiency in the traditional AV control design and commissioning workflow.

For installations that require more complex control integration, the Q-SYS Scripting Engine allows control plug-ins and scripts to easily integrate third-party devices with the Q-SYS Platform. It also provides the backbone for new Controller components that allow users to create custom scripts using modern, accessible scripting languages including Lua, an open-source, IT friendly programming language.

During AV system design development and testing, the full functionality of the Q-SYS Designer Software, including the Q-SYS UCI Editor and the Q-SYS Scripting Engine, are included at no cost while running in "emulation mode". When it comes time to deploy a system design to the Q-SYS Core processor, users can selectively and securely enable control-related features as needed on their Q-SYS Core processors using new node-locked, perpetual software licenses.

Drag-and-Drop Visual Code Editor

For the novice programmer or IT professional just getting started with AV programming, or the seasoned AV professional doing rapid prototyping, the new Q-SYS Block Controller component leverages the power of the Q-SYS Scripting Engine and includes a state-of-the-art visual programming tool that brings modern software design paradigms to the AV programming industry.

Based on technology initially developed by Google and MIT and currently deployed commercially in dozens of products and platforms, this open source visual programming tool uses interlocking, graphical blocks to represent common code programming concepts including logical expressions, loops and more. This approach to simple and rapid code creation and editing allows for the composition of simple or sophisticated AV scripts while ensuring that the generated code is always syntactically correct.

New TSC-G2 Series Touch Screen Controllers

These modern capacitive PoE LCD touch screens are native to the Q-SYS Platform, equipped with IPS technology for incredible off-axis viewing, and require no dedicated control hardware to operate. TSC-G2 Series is available in four new sizes 4.7", 5.5", 8.0" and 11.6" and offer wall mount options and table top stand accessories.

ISE 2018

Visitors can get a hands-on demo of the Q-SYS Control capabilities at ISE 2018 in Amsterdam at the QSC stand 7-E200. For more information on QSC at ISE, please visit: www.qsc.com/ise2018.

High Resolution Images

http://bit.ly/2EDMuLb

About QSC

QSC '50 and Forward' celebrates a company founded over five decades ago, now a globally recognized leader in the design, engineering and manufacturing of high-performance audio, video and control (AV&C) products including the Q-SYS Platform, power amplifiers, loudspeakers and digital mixers. Uniquely leveraging a broad range of technologies located under one roof, QSC products outperform the sum of their parts by delivering reliable, scalable and flexible solutions for installed, corporate, portable, production and cinema customers worldwide. qscmoments www.qsc.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180122006324/en/

Contacts:

QSC Press Contact:

Kristine Fowler, +1 714-668-7261

Digital Marketing Manager, QSC Systems

kristine.fowler@qsc.com

www.qsc.com/systems