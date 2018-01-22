Canadian 20-F/40-F IFRS Filers: Time's Almost Up to Comply with XBRL

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2018) - XBRL Canada is pleased to announce it will be hosting a webinar for IFRS Filers on February 7, 2018 from 12 PM ET to 1 PM ET.

To register, please send an email to gtrites@xbrl.ca. Further details will be provided upon registration. There is no cost to attend, but pre-registration is required. Attendance may be limited.

Background - Canadian companies listed with the SEC who use IFRS for their 20-F and 40-F filings will be required to file in XBRL starting with fiscal year ends on or after December 15, 2017 and to post the files on their investor relations web site. Many filers need to file as early as March, 2018. With only a few months left to prepare and comply, companies need to consider how they are going to go about it.

Some companies have chosen to outsource the work to one of the many providers of XBRL services. Others plan to carry out the work in house, by purchasing the necessary software and training staff to prepare the filings, potentially using additional XBRL consulting services. Those that have not yet begun to plan may find the tasks of finding resources and preparing internally to be a challenge.

XBRL isn't just a technology issue, and management cannot outsource their responsibilities; companies will need to engage their accounting/financial reporting personnel to the job, because XBRL preparation is an accounting-oriented task. Whether you choose to outsource or plan to do the work in-house, you need to spend time learning the requirements, the taxonomy and at least some of the technical details, and how they relate to your specific reporting requirement.

This Webinar will provide concrete guidance and references to help companies comply with the requirements for FPIs. After a 40 minute presentation, we hope you will join us on Telegram to continue the discussion.

