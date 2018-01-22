sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 22.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
22.01.2018 | 19:04
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Banque Fédérative du Credit Mutuel SA: Banque Fédérative du Credit Mutuel: Post Stabilisation Notice

PARIS, Jan. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Banque Fédérative du Credit Mutuel

Post Stabilisation Notice

HSBC (contact: Syndicate desk, telephone: +44 207 992 8066) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:Banque Fédérative du Credit Mutuel
Guarantor (if any):na
Aggregate nominal amount:GBP 450,000,000
Description:1.375% due Dec 2021
Offer price:99.872
Stabilising Managers:HSBC & Goldman Sachs

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction

This information is provided by RNS
The company news service from the London Stock Exchange

Contacts:
RNS
Customer Services
0044-207797-4400
rns@londonstockexchange.com (mailto:rns@londonstockexchange.com)
http://www.rns.com (http://www.rns.com/)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Banque Fédérative du Credit Mutuel SA via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)