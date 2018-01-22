Banque Fédérative du Credit Mutuel SA: Banque Fédérative du Credit Mutuel: Post Stabilisation Notice

PARIS, Jan. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Banque Fédérative du Credit Mutuel

Post Stabilisation Notice

HSBC (contact: Syndicate desk, telephone: +44 207 992 8066) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Banque Fédérative du Credit Mutuel Guarantor (if any): na Aggregate nominal amount: GBP 450,000,000 Description: 1.375% due Dec 2021 Offer price: 99.872 Stabilising Managers: HSBC & Goldman Sachs

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction

