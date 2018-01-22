Wall Street's main market gauges have begun the week trading on a slightly mixed note, following the US Senate's inability to avoid a federal government shutdown during the previous session. At 1617 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average futures was drifting 0.16% or 16.52 points lower to 26,055.20, while the S&P 500 was ahead by 0.19% or 5.36 points to 2,815.66, while the Nasdaq Composite was up by 0.40% or 29.25 points to 7,365.63. From a sector standpoint, the best performing areas of the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...