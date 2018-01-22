Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2018) - At the request of IIROC, Added Capital Inc. (TSXV: AAD) (the "Company") wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Added Capital Inc.

Added Capital Inc. is a Toronto-based financial advisory firm and merchant bank focused on small cap and micro cap public and private companies, with a specialization in mergers and acquisitions, merchant banking investments, risk arbitrage merger and acquisition investments, financial restructurings, proxy solicitation and information agent services.

