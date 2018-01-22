Global Ambulance Services Strategic Business Report Analysis 2016-2018 and Forecasts to 2024 - Rising CVD, Cancer and Injury Incidences Benefit Market Growth

DUBLIN, Jan, 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Ambulance Services - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Australia, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024.

Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Ambulance Services in US$ Million.

The US market is further analyzed by the following Segments:

Emergency Services

Non-Emergency Services

Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 156 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Acadian Ambulance Service, Inc. ( USA )

) Air Methods Corporation ( USA )

) AirMed International LLC ( USA )

) Envision Healthcare ( USA )

) American Medical Response ( USA )

) Rural/Metro Corporation ( USA )

) Falck A/S ( Denmark )

) London Ambulance Service NHS Trust (UK)

Key Topics Covered:



1. Industry Overview



2. Market Trends, Issues and Drivers

Aging Population and their Susceptibility to Illnesses: A Strong Growth Driver

Positive Outlook for the Healthcare Industry Bodes Well for Ambulance Services

Rising CVD, Cancer and Injury Incidences Benefit Market Growth

Equipment Advancements and Service Innovations: Spearheading Growth

VHF, UHF, GPS and Wi-Fi Networks: Integral Part of Modern Ambulance Vehicles

Various Innovative Features Boost Safety & Functionality of Ambulances

Mobile Apps Facilitate Timely Response and Emergency Care

Ambulance Drones: The Future of Emergency Patient Care?

Focus of Innovations Encompasses Emergency Service Personnel Too

Software Advancements Reduces Response Time

Impregnation of Video Calling into EMS Service

A Growing Concept Worldwide

Dispatch Software Enable Faster Ambulance Response

Ambulance Services Network Vital for Abating Increasing Road Fatalities

Road Crash Statistics Worldwide

In a Nutshell

A Quick Glance at Road Crash Stats in the US

Telemedicine: A Powerful Tool for Emergency Ambulance Services

Air Ambulance Services Fly High

Medical Tourism Industry Boosts Demand for Helicopter Ambulance Services

Focus on Reducing Carbon Emissions Promote Research on Green Ambulance

Non-Traditional Patients Offer Growth Opportunity for Ambulance Services

Key Challenges Facing the Ambulance Services Market

High Risk Exposure Leads to High Accountability

Dependence on EMS Providers

Reimbursement Issues

Dependence over Existing Agreements



3. Ambulance Services - An Insight

Ambulance Services: Definition

Origin and History

Classification of Ambulance Services by Service Type

Emergency Ambulance Services

Advanced Life Support (ALS)

Basic Life Support (BLS)

Differences between Basic Life Support (BLS) Ambulance Services and Advanced Life Support (ALS) Ambulance Services

Non-Emergency Ambulance Services

Air Ambulance Service (AAS)

Major Challenges

Water Ambulance

Service Providers

Classification of Ambulances by Function

Emergency Ambulance

Patient Transport Ambulance

Response Unit (RU)

Charity Ambulance (CA)

Military Application

Classification of Ambulances by Vehicle Type

Ambulance Construction and Design

Ambulance Equipment

Intermediate Technology

Marking and Appearance

Passive Visual Warnings

Active Visual Warnings

Audible Warnings

Operational Cost

Crew Members of an Ambulance



4. Service Launches

Credihealth Introduces 24-Hour Online Ambulance Booking Service in Gurugram

Etihaad Introduces Emergency Medical Service for Employees

Aitheras Aviation Introduces Evacuation Services

GNRC Hospitals to Introduce Air Ambulance Service

Ziqitza Introduces Private Ambulance Service in Dubai



5. Recent Industry Activity

Century Ambulance Acquires St. Vincent Ambulance Service

Labrador-Grenfell Health Ends Service Deal with Labrador Ambulance Services

AMGH and AMR to form New Medical Transportation Company

Cataldo to Acquire Lyons Ambulance Service of Danvers

Baptist Memorial Hospitals Ink Agreement with Priority Ambulance to Offer Ambulance Services

Acadian Ambulance Commences Ambulance Services in Lufkin

Acadian Ambulance Introduces Air Ambulance Services in Texas

American Securities Takes Over Air Methods

AirMed International Takes Over Air Medical

Acadian Ambulance Service Acquires Ameristat Ambulance

Priority Ambulance to Take Over Medshore Ambulance Service

Acadian Ambulance Takes Over Bay Star EMS

Air Methods Acquires Tri-State Care Flight

European Air Ambulance Inks Agreement with ER24 Global

Envision Healthcare Takes Over Rural/Metro

Reach Air Expands Operations to Cardova

St. John Ambulance Deploys New Customer Interaction Centre

VocaLink Partners London's Air Ambulance

INAER Spain Secures Contract Air Ambulance Contract

China Purchases Airbus Helicopters' Twin-Engine EC135

Frontier Services Acquires Phoenix Aviation

Avincis Takes Over Scandinavian Air Ambulance

Orwigsburg Ambulance Merges with Pottsville Area EMS



6. Focus on Select Players



7. Global Market Perspective

Total Companies Profiled: 156 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 163)

The United States (94)

(94) Canada (4)

(4) Europe (46)

(46) Germany (13)

(13)

The United Kingdom (27)

(27)

Rest of Europe (6)

(6) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (17)

(Excluding Japan) (17) Middle East (1)

(1) Africa (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/h846ph/global_ambulance?w=5

