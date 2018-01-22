The global online beauty and personal care (BPC) products market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 16% from 2018-2022, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180122006092/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global online beauty and personal care products market 2018-2022 under their consumer and retail library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Global online beauty and personal care products market segmentation by product and geography

Technavio's report on the global online beauty and personal care products market analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by product, including skincare products, hair care products, color cosmetics, fragrances, oral hygiene products, bath and shower products, male grooming products, deodorants, baby and child care products, sun care products, and depilatory products. As projected in 2017, around 25% of the market share originated from skincare products. Natural and organic skincare products are gaining popularity among skin and health-conscious customers across the globe.

Based on geography, the global online beauty and personal care products market has been segmented into APAC, EMEA, and the Americas. As of 2017, more than 37% of the market share came from APAC.

"In 2017, APAC led the global online BPC products market. Over the years, the increasing access to online shopping using the Internet and smart gadgets are substantial factors that have been contributing to the growth of the market. Heavy discounts, bundle pricing, and seasonal sales attract customers toward online shopping for BPC products on several e-retailing shopping portals," says a senior analyst at Technavio for consumer services and personal care research.

Save more with Technavio. Buy 2 reports and get the third for free View Technavio's latest discounts and promotions

Global online beauty and personal care products market: competitive vendor landscape

The growing competition in the global BPC products market has a direct impact on the growth potential of the global online BPC products market. Therefore, vendors operating in the online BPC products market are concentrating on differentiating themselves from other competitors based on a wide variety of offerings, quality, price point, and attractive discount offers.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

Rise in the penetration of internet and smart gadgets

Availability of bundled pricing and occasional and specialized discounts

Market trends:

Hassle free and one-day or two-day delivery

Expansion of distribution channels and adoption of omnichannel strategy

Get a sample copy of the global online beauty and personal care products market report free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing consumer services and personal care research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180122006092/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com