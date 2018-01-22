Ingredion Incorporated: INGREDION PROMOTES ANTHONY DELIO TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE STRATEGY AND CHIEF INNOVATION OFFICER

WESTCHESTER, Ill., January 22, 2018 - Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to diversified industries, announced today that Anthony DeLio has been promoted to senior vice president, corporate strategy and chief innovation officer. Martin Sonntag, current senior vice president strategy and global business development, will be leaving the Company to pursue other career interests. Both changes will be effective March 1, 2018.

Currently senior vice president and chief innovation officer, DeLio will be responsible for further developing the Company's strategy, identifying growth opportunities and pursuing partnerships and acquisition opportunities. Additionally, he will continue to oversee Ingredion's global research and development function and its innovation initiatives. DeLio's promotion is expected to be approved by the board of directors at its February meeting.

DeLio joined Ingredion in 2006 as divisional vice president and general manager, North America of the then National Starch business, and was appointed vice president, innovation in 2008. DeLio became senior vice president and chief innovation officer in 2011. Prior to Ingredion, he held senior leadership positions with ADM, Mars Inc. and Nestlé. He holds a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

"Under Tony's leadership, Ingredion has commercialized a number of innovative ingredient solutions, acquired value-creating technologies and established business partnerships that have given us a competitive advantage. His deep industry experience and keen customer and consumer insights make him the right choice to lead our strategic development going forward," said Jim Zallie, Ingredion CEO.

