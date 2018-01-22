Tissue World 2018 Conference and Exhibition Returns to Miami March 20-23

North America 's largest tissue industry event to draw over 3,000 attendees from 50 countries

MIAMI, Jan. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Tissue World Miami 2018 is slated to be the first global exhibition in 2018 to be staged at the newly renovated Miami Beach Convention Center from March 20-23. This is the ninth edition of the four-day conference (March 20-23) and trade show (March 21-23) to be held in North America and the eighth time the event has come to South Florida.

The three-day exhibition attracts over 200 companies from 21 countries and regions to showcase the latest products and technologies in the tissue business. Exhibiting companies hail from Brazil, Canada, mainland China, Czech Republic, Finland, Germany, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Lebanon, Mexico, Portugal, Republic of Serbia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, Turkey, United Kingdom and the United States.

The biennial event has more than 500 attendees already registered from over 50 countries, and a total of over 3,000 attendees are expected to spread their attention between visiting the show and attending conference sessions.

More than 40 experts from across the tissue business' value and supply chains are to share industry insights and expert knowledge during the four-day conference. In addition to current industry dynamics, business drivers such as shifts in global trade, big-data integration, economic and population trends will be critically examined during the Business & Management Day on March 20, to provide attendees a comprehensive understanding of interdependencies in today's market through a broader perception of the state of the tissue industry.

In addition to the exhibition and conference, the coveted Tissue World magazine Mill Awards will be presented during the event. Winners of the Most Energy Aware Mill Award and Best Tissue Marketing Strategy Award will be announced at Tissue World Miami's Gala Dinner on March 21.

"2018 is a special year for Tissue World, as we are celebrating the event's Silver Jubilee," said Agnes Gehot, deputy event director for Tissue World. "A variety of networking and social functions surrounding Tissue World's Silver Jubilee are scheduled at the beautiful renovated Miami Beach Convention Center and Gala Dinner at the Temple House, an iconic art deco property on Miami Beach."

