The "Steel BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide 2017" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The BRIC Steel industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2012-16, and forecast to 2021). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Key Highlights
- Brazil, Russian Federation, India and China (BRIC) are the emerging and fast-growing countries within the steel industry and had a total market value of $4,66,869.3 million in 2016. India was the fastest-growing country with a CAGR of -6.1% over the 2012-16 period.
- Within the steel industry, China is the leading country among the BRIC nations with market revenues of $3,74,476.3 million in 2016. This was followed by India, Russia and Brazil with a value of $42,439.7, $33,509.7, and $16,443.7 million, respectively.
- China is expected to lead the steel industry in the BRIC nations with a value of $4,60,717.4 million in 2021, followed by India, Russia, Brazil with expected values of $73,112.3, $39,336.3 and $24,106.9 million, respectively.
Key Topics Covered:
- Industry Outlook
- Steel in Brazil
- Steel in Russia
- Steel in India
- Steel in China
- Company Profiles
