The global spray adhesives market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 6% from 2018-2022, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

Global spray adhesives market segmentation by technology and application

Technavio's report on the global spray adhesives market analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by application, including construction, packaging, furniture, automotive, and textile and leather. As of 2017, close to 28% of the market share came from construction.

Based on technology, the global spray adhesives market is segmented into water-borne adhesive, solvent-borne adhesive, and hotmelt. As projected in 2017, more than 42% of the market share originated from water-borne adhesive. Water-borne adhesives use water as a carrier medium to disperse the resin because of which they can be considered as low VOC adhesives. They are produced using synthetic polymers such as polyvinyl alcohol, cellulose ethers, and methylcellulose. It is also produced using natural polymers derived from vegetable sources such as dextrins and starches.

"The increase in regulations regarding the VOC content in adhesives is expected to foster the demand for water-borne adhesives due to its low VOC content. High level of R&D activities is facilitated for water-borne adhesives and is projected to widen the scope of growth for the market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio foradditives, adhesives, and sealants research.

Global spray adhesives market: geographical segmentation

The global spray adhesives market is segmented into four regions including APAC, North America, Europe, and ROW. In 2017, APAC dominated the market by occupying a market share of more than 41%. North America contributed to more than 25% of the market share, and Europe occupied approximately 23% of the market share.

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

Rising investment in infrastructure development

Growth of the processed food industry

Market challenges:

Increasing concerns regarding wood logging

Stringent regulations and policies

Market trends:

Increased use of adhesives in medical devices

Increased use of 3D vision in adhesive applications

